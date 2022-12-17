Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $123.91 Million

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $123.91 million and approximately $59,711.77 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $882.81 or 0.05279976 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00486419 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,818.79 or 0.28820575 BTC.

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Got Guaranteed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the exchanges listed above.

