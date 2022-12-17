GPM Growth Investors Inc. Acquires 2,955 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $10,728,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

