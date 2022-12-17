GPM Growth Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 19,567 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,567 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.7% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sterne Agee CRT boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

FRC opened at $121.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.24. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $209.33.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

