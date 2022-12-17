GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $7.93 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 5.3% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 252,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $615,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

