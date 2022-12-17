GPM Growth Investors Inc. Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 2.3% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after purchasing an additional 793,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after buying an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,535,000 after buying an additional 388,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,403,000 after buying an additional 174,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

