GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of GRRB traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $44.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63.
GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. GrandSouth Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 26.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrandSouth Bancorporation will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.
