Grant A. Levy Sells 10,000 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stock

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $561.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -66.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $4,101,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 317,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 273,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.