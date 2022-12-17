Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Up 32.6% in November

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,049,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the November 15th total of 5,314,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,683,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock Down 4.5 %

OTCMKTS:GBTC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. 3,795,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,199. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $39.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

