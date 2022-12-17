Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Performance

GDLC stock traded down 0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 4.10. The company had a trading volume of 74,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,246. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12 month low of 4.04 and a 12 month high of 28.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 7.55.

