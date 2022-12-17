Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Shares Down 1.3%

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01). Approximately 224,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 558,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.16 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14.

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

Greencoat Renewables Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.