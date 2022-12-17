Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Down 14.3% in November

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 52,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GCBC stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $68.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,599. The company has a market capitalization of $584.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.28. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $79.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

