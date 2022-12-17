Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.52

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.52 and traded as high as $9.86. Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 319,092 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GHL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $177.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.15 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 16.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Insider Transactions at Greenhill & Co., Inc.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $249,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,388 shares in the company, valued at $16,636,649.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.