Guardian Investment Management Acquires Shares of 3,665 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,665 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after buying an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

