Guardian Investment Management Sells 1,800 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.3% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after buying an additional 701,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $193.28.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

