Guggenheim Boosts Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target to $24.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COGT opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cogent Biosciences (COGT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.