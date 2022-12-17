Guggenheim Boosts Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target to $24.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

About Cogent Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth $3,787,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth $469,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,622,000.

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.