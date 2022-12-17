Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $3.42 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 5.9% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,098 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,099 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,201 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

