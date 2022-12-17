Guild Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after buying an additional 1,822,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $112.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average of $93.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.