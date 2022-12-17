Guild of Guardians (GOG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.02 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $19.02 million and approximately $293,506.89 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

