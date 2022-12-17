GXChain Price Tops $0.42 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $395.88 million and $5,901.47 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00025822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005138 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007693 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

