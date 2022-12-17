H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,197,300 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 1,002,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

H.I.S. Stock Performance

HISJF remained flat at $14.70 on Friday. H.I.S. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

