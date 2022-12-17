Harbor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Harbor Group Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,084,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 678,909 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,670,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,102,000 after purchasing an additional 433,343 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13.

