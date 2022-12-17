Harbor Group Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 124,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $675,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,841.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

EFG stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.