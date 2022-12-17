Harbor Group Inc. Has $25.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 18.6% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $25,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $240.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day moving average of $240.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

