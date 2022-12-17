Havens Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 38,000 Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Signify Health accounts for about 1.7% of Havens Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGFY. William Blair downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.15.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.54. 1,653,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

