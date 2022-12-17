Havens Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Havens Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth about $1,577,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 95.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 245,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 120,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 12.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 255.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 17.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 588,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after buying an additional 86,197 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEN remained flat at $19.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 182,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,571. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 73.88% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

