Havens Advisors LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Havens Advisors LLC cut its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Rogers makes up 6.2% of Havens Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Havens Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Rogers worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter worth $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 274.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers by 5,866.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rogers by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Insider Activity at Rogers

In other Rogers news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.68. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Rogers had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.