Havens Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Havens Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor comprises 3.8% of Havens Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Havens Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

TSEM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. 392,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,954. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

