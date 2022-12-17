Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HE. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HE opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22.0% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $583,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,703,000. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.