HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) PT Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

HBT Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $561.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 154.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter worth about $270,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

