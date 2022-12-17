HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $239.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

