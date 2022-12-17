H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Down 22.1% in November

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 483,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:HEES traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.70. 372,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $102,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

