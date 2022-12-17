Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HWX has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Headwater Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.54.

TSE HWX opened at C$5.79 on Tuesday. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of C$4.53 and a 52-week high of C$8.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Kevin Olson sold 76,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$475,729.31.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

