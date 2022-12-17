Heavy Minerals Limited (ASX:HVY) Insider Adam Schofield Buys 168,925 Shares of Stock

Heavy Minerals Limited (ASX:HVY – Get Rating) insider Adam Schofield bought 168,925 shares of Heavy Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,372.18 ($10,386.60).
Adam Schofield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Adam Schofield bought 112,386 shares of Heavy Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,901.44 ($7,365.84).
- On Friday, November 4th, Adam Schofield bought 35,000 shares of Heavy Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,025.00 ($2,719.59).
Heavy Minerals Price Performance
Heavy Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Heavy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heavy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.