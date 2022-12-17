Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,301,100 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the November 15th total of 2,003,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,505.5 days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HEGIF remained flat at $4.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.06.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

About Hengan International Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.