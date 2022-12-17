Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Update

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 595,500 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the November 15th total of 692,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Herc Trading Up 0.3 %

HRI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.56. 276,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,028. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. Herc has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $15,900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,696,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,475,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $15,900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,696,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,475,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $724,574.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,303,984.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,923 shares of company stock valued at $23,853,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.60.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

