Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.61). 41,820 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.67).

Hercules Site Services Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.91 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.95.

About Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.

