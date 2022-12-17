Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -40.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

NYSE HT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 2,488,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,953. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a market cap of $376.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on HT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

