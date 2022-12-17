HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Update

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the November 15th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.8 days.

OTCMKTS HXPLF remained flat at $11.22 on Friday. 74 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. HEXPOL AB has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from SEK 108 to SEK 110 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

