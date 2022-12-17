Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

About Hillenbrand

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 345.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.