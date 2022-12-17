Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Hillenbrand Stock Down 8.0 %
Shares of NYSE HI opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.41.
Hillenbrand Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.
About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
