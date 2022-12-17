Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Update

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,100 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 15th total of 933,100 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Hippo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIPO. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hippo by 40.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hippo by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HIPO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.68. 229,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,892. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. Hippo has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $315.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Hippo

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIPO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Hippo in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Hippo from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hippo from $75.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

