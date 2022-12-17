holoride (RIDE) Price Hits $0.0445 on Major Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, holoride has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $21.35 million and $193,879.60 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,173.18 or 0.07017596 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00031877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00071108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00051791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008282 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021304 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04900872 USD and is down -5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $125,475.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

