Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Home Capital Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$42.42 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$23.82 and a 1-year high of C$43.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.33.

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Home Capital Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total transaction of C$27,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at C$17,562.80.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

