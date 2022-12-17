Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Increased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 266.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.13. 21,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.82. The company has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

