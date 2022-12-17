Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $60.38 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $78.47 million and approximately $60.38 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00009396 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $848.04 or 0.05076724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00487432 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,824.35 or 0.28880581 BTC.

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.59341552 USD and is down -14.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $66,249,722.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

