Horan Securities Inc. Has $37,000 Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

