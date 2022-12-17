Horizen Price Tops $8.80 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $8.80 or 0.00052730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $115.79 million and $7.69 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00246620 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00083510 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002990 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,154,306 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

