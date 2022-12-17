Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Short Interest Update

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 9,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 120.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.66. 4,968,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,987. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

