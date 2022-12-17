Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.