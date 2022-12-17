Howard Financial Services LTD. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 554.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,280 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 0.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,761,000 after acquiring an additional 554,061 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 836,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,091,000 after acquiring an additional 775,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,848,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,560 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $44.08 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

