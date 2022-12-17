Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys New Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 1.38% of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUL. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 1,432.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,233,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BUL opened at $36.04 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.